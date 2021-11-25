Atwater Malick LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 28,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 148,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 37.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.54. 6,025,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. The company has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

