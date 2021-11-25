Atwater Malick LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 4.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.15 on Thursday, hitting $399.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,415. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.36 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

