Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 10,120,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,617,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

