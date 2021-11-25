Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 6,109,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,442. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

