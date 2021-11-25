Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 25,997,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,296,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

