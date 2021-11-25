Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 4.1%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 20,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 41,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.05). Analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.