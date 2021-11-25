Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.29. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,220,304 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

