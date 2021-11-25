Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
