Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.