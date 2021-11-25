Automata Network Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $177.50 million and $25.34 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.