Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

