Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS: AVDX) recently:

11/14/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avant Diagnostics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 857,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,318. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Get Avant Diagnostics Inc alerts:

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.