Aventus (AVT) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $347,644.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for $3.51 or 0.00005983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.