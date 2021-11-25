aWSB Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $236,229.77 and approximately $116,297.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $38.64 or 0.00065878 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

