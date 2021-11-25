Axe (AXE) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $187,221.68 and $55,764.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00488580 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.



Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.



hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

