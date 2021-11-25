Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $139.38 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and approximately $594.47 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

