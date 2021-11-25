Azuki Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,513.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $671,561.50 and $66,513.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00098594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.89 or 0.07601670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,812.98 or 1.00316314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

