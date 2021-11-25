B. Riley Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.