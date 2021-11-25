Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Tops $324.74 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $324.74 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $29.10 or 0.00049191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,228 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

