Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.50 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.48). 316,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,119,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.42).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.33.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

