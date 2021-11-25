Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/23/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

11/10/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 1,882,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

