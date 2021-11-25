bAlpha Price Hits $51.35 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $51.35 or 0.00086905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $924,297.52 and approximately $509,434.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.