Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Bancolombia worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Bancolombia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 34,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $3,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

CIB opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

