Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,665 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $117,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

