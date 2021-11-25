Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 18,956 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

