Bank of America Corp DE Sells 276,838 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 276,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Tellurian worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 331,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

