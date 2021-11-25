Bank of America Corp DE Sells 88,361 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of MaxLinear worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 86,333 shares valued at $4,600,242. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

