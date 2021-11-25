Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 436,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Ferro worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

