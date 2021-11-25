Bank of America Downgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Neutral

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

