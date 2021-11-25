Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.94

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$140.94 and last traded at C$140.92, with a volume of 407731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.95.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$91.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.6700007 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.