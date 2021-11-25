Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 114.8% Higher This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $31.86 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 114.8% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

