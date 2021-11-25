Barclays Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €16.00 ($18.18) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

ETR:ENI opened at €12.60 ($14.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

