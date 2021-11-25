Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:BREE opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

