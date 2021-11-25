Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

