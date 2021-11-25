Barclays Reiterates “C$123.00” Price Target for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$123.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.96% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.13.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$2.31 on Thursday, hitting C$72.37. The company had a trading volume of 397,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,663. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$65.41 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

