Base Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $817,751.59 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $817,751.59 and approximately $12,031.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

