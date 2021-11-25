BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 1% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $60.89 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00088847 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

