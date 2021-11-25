BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.76 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.59 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

