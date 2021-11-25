BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 4,723 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 370,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

