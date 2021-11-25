BEAM Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $172.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $175.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

