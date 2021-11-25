BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

