BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.0% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 86,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $286.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.18 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.