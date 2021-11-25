BEAM Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $75.07 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.