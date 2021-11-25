BEAM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 457,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,271 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86.

