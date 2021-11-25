Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 4,755.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.07% of Beam Global worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

