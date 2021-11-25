Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,499 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.