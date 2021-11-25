Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 25,997,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,296,021. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

