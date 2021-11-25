Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.4% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 1,309,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

