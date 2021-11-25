Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.23. 2,751,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,046. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

