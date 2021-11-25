Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.27. 2,007,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

