Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $29.12 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

MRK traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,974. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

